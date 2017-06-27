PM: Handicapped stipend to increase to NIS4k in January

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has decided to combine the recommendations of the head of the Economic Council, Professor Avi Simhon, and the Zelekha Committee on the issue of the disabled, and to raise the allowance for serious disabled people in January 2018 to 4,000 shekels a month.

In addition, within four years, assistance to the disabled will increase by NIS 4 billion per year, as a budgetary framework set by the Minister of Finance.

The pace of budget growth and division will be determined in a joint discussion between the treasurer, the prime minister and the minister of welfare.