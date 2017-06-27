The danger in Syria - a clash between the US and Russia

Former military intelligence chief Amos Yadlin said on Tuesday that the United States warning Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad against using chemical weapons on his citizens "is new." Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, he added, "If the US also initiates action against the Assad regime and against the Iranian forces and Hezbollah, this is certainly an interesting development."

The head of the Institute for National Security Studies stressed, "Assad would not want the Americans to attack him, but if he received assurances from the Russians and the Iranians to protect him, that is the great danger, the danger of a clash between the two superpowers, the US and Russia, when both have strong and unpredictable leaders."