Hamas denies claim of rocket fire on Israel

Hamas has responded to the Israel Defense Forces' Monday-evening striking on two of its Gaza sites by saying, "The Israeli claim of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and the publication of a leaflet in the name of Islamic State to justify the attack is a dangerous and transparent Israeli game."

Citing an interview with Russia's Sputnik news agency, nrg quoted Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum as saying, "We are warning that the continuation of the dangerous escalation by Israel will have repercussions."