Marc Zell: Trump has kept his word

Chairman Marc Zell of the Republican Party in Israel, has welcomed Monday's United States Supreme Court approval of key parts of President Donald Trump travel ban from certain Muslim countries.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Zell said, "This will cause confusion, but the main thing is that there will be a change. It will take a while after the Supreme Court hearing in the fall, and the public is very receptive to it. This is an important and vital step. The president promised and kept his word."