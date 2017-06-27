Deputy Treasurer: Reform not really interested in Kotel

Deputy Finance Minister Yitzhak Cohen said on Tuesday "The Western Wall does not really interest Reform [Jews]."

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio about the cabinet's decision to maintain the status quo at the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem, the Knesset member from the haredi-religious Shas party explained, "They do not believe in it or in the Temple. He continued, Anyone who wants to pray at the Western Wall is invited to pray at the Western Wall, and no one has prevented anyone in the world - Jewish or non-Jewish alike - from going to the Western Wall to pray. There are rules that have been in place for hundreds of years, according to which one must act, and no one will come and decide that the rules should be changed in this place."