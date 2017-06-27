50 Years of Jerusalem’s Reunification Celebrated at UN

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon hosted an event at the UN on Monday night, marking 50 years since Jerusalem’s reunification. Ambassadors and diplomats from around the world joined hundreds of participants from the pro-Israel community for a special performance by singer Sarit Hadad.

Ambassador Danon said, “Tonight, we say loud and clear here in the UN, that Jerusalem is the heart and soul of the Jewish people.” He concluded, “Jerusalem is, and always will be, our undivided and eternal capital."

