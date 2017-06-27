Brazil's top federal prosecutor on Monday charged President Michel Temer with taking multimillion-dollar bribes.
Under Brazilian law, the lower house of Congress must now vote on whether to allow the top tribunal to try Temer.
|
06:42
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17
Brazil's President charged with taking bribes
