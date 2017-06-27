06:42 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Brazil's President charged with taking bribes Brazil's top federal prosecutor on Monday charged President Michel Temer with taking multimillion-dollar bribes. Under Brazilian law, the lower house of Congress must now vote on whether to allow the top tribunal to try Temer. ► ◄ Last Briefs