Senator blocks arms sales to Gulf States

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-TN) announced on Monday he will block arms sales to Persian Gulf states until there’s a “better understanding” of how the Qatar crisis will be resolved.

“All countries in the region need to do more to combat terrorism, but recent disputes among the [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries only serve to hurt efforts to fight [the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria] and counter Iran,” Corker wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, according to The Hill.