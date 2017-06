Palestine, the official newspaper of the Hamas terrorist group which is published in Gaza, on Monday published a cartoon conveying a message that “Israeli settlements” are an expression of “terrorism” against the Palestinian people.

The cartoon shows Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, armed with a pistol and with a Star of David on the lapel of his suit, and U.S. President Donald Trump standing smiling and holding a model of a private house with the words "new settlements in Jerusalem."