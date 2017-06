02:12 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 'We need to strengthen the relationship with the Diaspora' Read more Senior director for Diaspora Affairs at the Ministry of Diaspora discusses decision on Kotel, relations between the Diaspora and Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs