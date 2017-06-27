01:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Tamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17 Trump meets Indian PM U.S. President Donald Trump met on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. "Economically, India is in very good shape," Trump told Modi, adding that he is "an excellent prime minister." ► ◄ Last Briefs