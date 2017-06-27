A man was identified as he crossed the border from Israel to Jordan on Monday night. The citizen was arrested by Jordanian security forces and returned to Israel.
The incident will be investigated.
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5777 , 27/06/17
Man crosses border from Israel to Jordan
