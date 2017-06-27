Consumer privacy expert qualifies Google announcement

After Google's announcement that it will stop scanning users' private e-mail addresses, Arutz Sheva asked consumer privacy expert Liz McIntyre whether she considers the move to represent an authentic improvement in user privacy.

"Google's recognition of privacy concerns is smart on its part. Companies that continue to follow the 'surveillance capitalism' playbook will become data-sucking dinosaurs as consumers become more educated about how they are disadvantaged by that business model. Companies that siphon personal data will be replaced by privacy-friendly companies like the companies I consult with, StartPage.com and StartMail.com. Apple is another visionary company making privacy a priority--even when it isn't convenient.