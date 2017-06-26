IDF declares Quneitra, Valley of Tears as closed military zone

The IDF on Monday evening declared the areas of Quneitra and the Valley of Tears as a closed military zone.

The decision was made due to the continuation of internal fighting on the Syrian side of the border, and in order to protect the security of the citizens. Entrance to the area will be allowed to farmers only, except at points near the border.

A military source said that this is a temporary decision in light of the assessment of the situation and that Highway 98 will not be closed to traffic.