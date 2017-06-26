22:26 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Heavy heat stress on Tuesday Variable cloudiness and a chance of mist is forecast overnight between the Mediterranean coast and the northwestern Negev. Tuesday will be clear and hot with Sharav extremes in the inland and mountain areas and high humidity in the coastal plain. Heavy heat stress is expected in most regions. Despite the start of a slight cooling trend, it will be unseasonably hot and dry in the mountains on Wednesday; still muggy on the coast. The heat stress will go down slightly with the temperatures on Thursday and no significant change is expected on Friday. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 34Celsius/93Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Eilat: 42C/107F;

Golan Heights: 39/102; Haifa: 31/87; Tel Aviv: 30/86;

Be'er Sheva': 37/98; Dead Sea: 43/109 ► ◄ Last Briefs