21:08 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Jewish groups slam ban on Jewish flags at Chicago lesbian parade The Anti-Defamation League and the Simon Wiesenthal Center are calling on a lesbian group which banned Jewish marchers to apologize for the anti-Semitic act. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs