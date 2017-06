21:00 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Report: Intense efforts to return Israelis from Gaza Citing Israel's public broadcasting corporation, Maariv reports many meetings over the past two weeks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by an unknown third party, regarding the return of two living Israelis and the bodies of two soldiers held in Gaza. ► ◄ Last Briefs