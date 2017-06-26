Report: 'Jewish terrorist' a treatment away from parole

Ami Popper, serving seven consecutive life sentences plus 20 years for the execution-style killing of seven Gaza residents and the wounding of another in 1990, was told by a parole board on Monday that he could stand before the panel if he completes further treatment, according to Channel 10 Television.

Popper has been in Ma'asiyahu Prison for 27 years, and applied for shortening of his sentence by a third after he underwent rehabilitation and treatment. It was the view of the parole board that despite his good behavior, there is currently no reason for him to be released.