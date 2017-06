20:23 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Suspects freed, police slammed in Yitzhar demolition The Jerusalem Magistrates Court has ordered the release of the three detainees who were arrested Sunday during a protest of a building demolition in Yitzhar. Judge Keren Miller also rejected a police request to ban the three from the Samarian Jewish community for a month, and cited the police for improper behavior. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs