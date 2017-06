28-year-old striker Tal Ben-Haim has signed a four-year contract with Sparta Prague, the Czech Republic's (and before that Czechoslovakia's) most successful soccer team. Sparta paid Maccabi Tel Aviv a 2.9-million-Euro transfer fee.

It will be Ben-Haim's first foreign team, although he came close to playing in Belgium this past season. His salary will be 150,000 Euros. Sparta placed third in the Czech First League last year. If it makes it to the European Champions League, he'll receive a bonus.