19:12 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 PM meets with Trump aides Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Monday evening with United States Homeland Security Advisor Thomas Bossert and White House Cyber Security Coordinator Rob Joyce. They agreed on the establishment of joint working teams for Israel and the United States on cyber issues, protection of critical infrastructures, development of human capital and other fields.