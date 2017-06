19:05 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Traffic disrupted on northbound 6 at Maahaz Interchange Northbound traffic is being disrupted on Highway 6 at the Maahaz Junction due to an accident between two trucks. Police are recommending alternate routes. ► ◄ Last Briefs