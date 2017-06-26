Zionist Union no-confidence motion on religion moves

Following the cabinet's cancellation of the Western Wall plan and the Ministerial Committee on Legislation's endorsement of the conversion law, the Zionist Union faction has submitted a request for a motion of no-confidence in the government to be discussed in the Knesset next Monday.

The faction claimed, "The government's decisions against the Western Wall compromise and the conversion issue severely harm American Jewry and Israelis who wish to join the Jewish people or wish to pray at the Western Wall according to their custom. The message conveyed to the Jewish communities abroad as well as Israelis in Israel is a discriminatory and venegeful message which creates a division between Israel as the state of the Jewish people and large segments of the Jewish people."