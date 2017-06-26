17:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 US advisor: We'll deepen cyber cooperation with Israel Thomas Bossert, a senior advisor to United States President Donald Trump on the subject of dealing with terrorism said on Monday that the US and Israel are expected to deepen their cooperation in cyberspace, according to Yediot Ahronot. Speaking at the international cyber conference at Tel Aviv University, Calling it one of the most significant technological forces in the world, Bossert said the US looks up to Israel.



Among other things, it was decided to set up joint teams led by the White House's cyber adviser, Rob Joyce, and the head of the national cyber network at the Prime Minister's Office, Dr. Eviatar Matania. US agencies include the State Department, the FBI and the Homeland Security Administration. The Israeli partner is the National Cyber ​​Staff, the Shin Bet Israel Security Agency and other bodies. The work teams will deal with research and development, protection of critical infrastructures, exchange of information and more.