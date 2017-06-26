1947 UN vote on Israel to be re-enacted in November

This coming November, seventy years after the historic United Nations vote of November 29, 1947, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon will host a re-enactment of the key moment which set the path for the establishment of the Jewish state. The reenactment will take place in the main gallery of the Queens Museum, the site of the hall which hosted the UN General Assembly in 1947.

Diplomats who voted for the establishment of Israel will take part in the event along with their colleagues from around the world. During the reenactment, the hall will be redesigned to appear in its original state and the delegates will sit in their designated seats from 1947.