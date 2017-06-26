Jellyfish arrive at power stations

A swarm of thousands of jellyfish has arrived at the Rotenberg power station in Ashkelon and the Orot Rabin station in Hadera and are expected to remain here throughout the summer months, as is the case at Mediterranean beaches.

Filters at the power plant prevent the jellyfish from entering the operating systems with seawater used to cool the production systems and the jellyfish are diverted to designated tanks. Thus, regular operation of the power supply is possible at the power plant, so far no damage has been done and the operating systems at the station are successfully coping with the phenomenon.