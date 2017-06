17:05 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Government Secretary: Please report Kotel situation accurately Read more Cabinet Secretary Tzahi Braverman says the media should make the public aware that the freeze of the Kotel outline is not the end and that discussions are ongoing. ► ◄ Last Briefs