15:41 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Rabbi Lau: Small groups attempting to cause fights over Kotel Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau says the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem is a place of prayer for all Jews and non-Jews. All must be respectful at the holy site.