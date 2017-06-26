PM: They want us all over the world

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said told the Cyber ​Week cConference at Tel Aviv University on Monday that Israel is ready to cooperate with other countries and with other governments in the field of cyber security because, with certain exceptions, joint efforts are more successful.

After speaking in English, Netanyahu switched to Hebrew, saying, "It used to be a disadvantage to say that you came from Israel. Today, when you talk about cyber or advanced technology, it's an advantage to say 'I'm an Israeli company.' A big advantage. They want us all over the world and they come here from around the world. For example, now the prime minister of India, one of the world's most important prime ministers, the world's third fastest growing economy. He wants to strengthen relations with Israel in many areas - water, agriculture, health, but also in cyber, and has a very good reason to do so."

