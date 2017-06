15:00 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Hungarian Jews slam PM’s praises for Hitler ally Horthy Read more Jews rip Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's praise for Mklos Horthy, WWII-era leader who allied himself with Hitler. ► ◄ Last Briefs