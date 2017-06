13:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 25-year-old drowns to death in Kinneret A 25-year-old drowned to death today in the Sea of Galilee. Medics said the youth was drawn from the water without vital signs. ► ◄ Last Briefs