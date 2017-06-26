The Law Committee passed in first reading a bill giving official legal status to "the principles of Hebrew Law" as a legitimate reference to help determine a ruling.
The law is advanced by MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) and other MKs.
|
13:21
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17
Passed in first reading: Hebrew Law has official status
The Law Committee passed in first reading a bill giving official legal status to "the principles of Hebrew Law" as a legitimate reference to help determine a ruling.
The law is advanced by MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) and other MKs.
Last Briefs