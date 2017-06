08:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Eiffel Tower to be surrounded by bulletproof glass In an attempt to protect the tourist attraction from security threats, the Eiffel Tower is to be surrounded by bulletproof glass, the Sunday Times reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs