08:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17 Mortarts in Golan, alarm sounded For the third time in 3 days, 2 mortars fired from Syria exploded in the Golan Heights in northern Israel moments ago. Alarms have been sounded.