Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is to be released today from the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.
Olmert was hospitalized after complaining of chest pains. Checks did not indicate that he had experienced a heart attack.
|
07:53
Reported
News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17
Olmert expected to be released today from hospital
