03:46 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17

Italy: Center-right parties projected to win mayoral elections

Italy's center-right parties were big winners in mayoral elections on Sunday, partial results show. The polls found that the northern port city of Genoa - a traditional left-wing stronghold - seemed certain to pass to the center-right for the first time in more than 50 years, according to Reuters.