Several United States government pages were hacked on Sunday with messages advocating support for the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group.
Among those websites to be hacked was the official site of Ohio Governor John Kasich, reported Fox News.
|
03:15
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17
Pro-ISIS hackers break into U.S. government sites
Several United States government pages were hacked on Sunday with messages advocating support for the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group.
Among those websites to be hacked was the official site of Ohio Governor John Kasich, reported Fox News.
Last Briefs