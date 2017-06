Morocco recalled its ambassador in the Hague on Sunday after accusing Dutch authorities of failing to take action against a Moroccan it says is funding civil unrest and who is residing in the Netherlands, Reuters reported.

Morocco's foreign minister named the man as Said Chaaou, a 50-year-old former Moroccan parliamentarian who has been the subject of two arrest warrants accusing him of criminal association and international drug trafficking, issued by a Moroccan court in 2010 and 2015.