'Not one refugee will cross the Jordan'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett continued to criticize Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's plans to allow Arab construction in Area C, under full Israeli control, of Judea and Samaria. In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Bennett declared that Israel would not allow one Arab refugee or descendant of refugees to settle in Area C.

Liberman had previously stated that Israel would not accept a single refugee within the the pre-1967 lines. However, he left open the possibility of Arab refugees and their descendants settling in Judea and Samaria as part of a future Palestinian Arab state.