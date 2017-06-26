Russia is recalling Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, the man who has emerged as a focal point in the FBI probe into Russia’s election meddling, U.S. media reported Sunday.
BuzzFeed cited three sources as saying that Russia is calling Kislyak back home.
News BriefsTamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17
Report: Russia to recall ambassador from Washington
