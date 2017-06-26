00:14
  Tamuz 2, 5777 , 26/06/17

Report: Russia to recall ambassador from Washington

Russia is recalling Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, the man who has emerged as a focal point in the FBI probe into Russia’s election meddling, U.S. media reported Sunday.

BuzzFeed cited three sources as saying that Russia is calling Kislyak back home.

