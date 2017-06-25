23:18 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 Unseasonably hot through Thursday Variable cloudiness is forecast overnight with a chance of mist along the Mediterranean coastal plain. Monday will be muggy along the coast and unseasonably hot with Sharav extremes possible in the mountains and inland areas. The heat stress will increase to heavy by Tuesday. Still unseasonably hot despite drops in temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 34Celsius/93Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Dead Sea: 41C/105F;

Golan Heights, Be'er Sheva': 37/98;

Haifa, Tel Aviv: 30/86; Eilat: 42/107