22:49 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 Social demolition: Mass white aborticide promoted by magazine Read more Destruction of white families is explicitly promoted in: "Beyond Pro-Choice: The Solution to White Supremacy is White Abortion." Commentary. ► ◄ Last Briefs