22:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 PM: We'll be here long after Iran's tyranny Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told thousands of young Jews from around the world, who took part in Birthright Israel's annual Mega Event in Rishon Letzion Sunday evening, "Last week in Teheran, they put a clock counting down to Israel's destruction- but we will be here long after their theocratic tyranny is just a part of history." He added, "By coming here you join the Israeli soldiers in helping secure Israel's future. I want you to take everything that you see and share it with others, tell others about the miracle of Israel, this rare and thriving democracy in the Middle East."