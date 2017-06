22:31 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 3 soldiers attacked in Mea Shearim Three soldiers were attacked in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem. Haredi-religious Jews threw stones and other objects at them. A police force rescued them unharmed. ► ◄ Last Briefs