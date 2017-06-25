Lapid: Netanyahu waived title - PM of the Jewish people

Chairman Yair Lapid has attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, following the freeze of a new outline for the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem, saying, "Israel has now become the only democracy in the world where there is no equality of rights for Jews. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu gave up today, for reasons of political survival, the most important of his titles: the prime minister of the Jewish people."

Lapid continued, "The cancellation of the 'Western Wall outline' is a blow to state security, our foreign relations, the Israeli economy, and above all, it is a serious, insulting and unreasonable blow to the deepest religious feelings of millions of Jews." He added, "Even in terms of the current government, this is a new record of national irresponsibility and Jewish irresponsibility."