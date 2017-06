The funeral for Rabbi Meir Zlotowitz, founder of ArtScroll Mesorah Publications, is scheduled for 2:00 Sunday afternoon at the Shomrei Hadas Chapels, 14th Avenue and 39th Street in the Boro Park section of Brooklyn.

Rabbi Zlotowitz passed away on Shabbat at the age of 73. He started ArtScroll with a translation of the Book of Esther in 1976. ArtScroll's translation of Hebrew literature into English and other modern languages revolutionized the Jewish publishing industry.