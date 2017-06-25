PM on Gideon Levy: A new low of meanness and evil heart

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded Sunday evening on his Facebook page to an attack by Haaretz journalist Gideon Levy against the family of soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body and that of soldier Oron Shaul have been held by Hamas for almost three years, along with two living Israelis.

Netanyahu wrote, "Gideon Levy's wild attack in Haaretz against the Goldin family is a new low of meanness and evil heart."

He continued, "Instead of demanding the release of Hadar and Oron, along with our citizens who are held in the Gaza Strip, Gideon Levy lashes out at the Goldin family and accuses it of incitement. What a shame."