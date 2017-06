19:27 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 Tamuz 1, 5777 , 25/06/17 Yitzhar claims violence by security forces The secretariat of Yitzhar has rejected the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson's claim that young people who demonstrated against the demolition of buildings in the Samarian Jewish community threw stones at security forces and documented serious violence by the forces against the settlers. Read more/watch video ► ◄ Last Briefs