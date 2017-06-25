IDF confirms reprisals for Syrian mortar fire

The Israel Defense Forces said, Sunday evening, that they attacked two cannons and an ammunition truck belonging to the Syrian regime in the northern Golan Heights, in response to the earlier leaks of mortar fire into Israeli territory. In addition, in order to preserve the security of civilians in the area, the IDF instructed farmers and civilians not to stay in the open areas in the Emek Habacha area and the opening of Quneitra.

The IDF said it is not a party and is not involved in the internal Syrian fighting, but nevertheless takes seriously any attempt to undermine the sovereignty of the state of Israel and the security of its residents, and views the Syrian regime responsible for what is happening in its territory.