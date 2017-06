Soldier Inbar Erez was carried by bus from Nahariya to Tzfat on with her feet sticking out of the baggage compartment on Sunday, when the driver did not notice her putting her bag there and closed the compartment door on her.

Neither the driver nor the passengers heard her calls. Inbar's mother told Channel 10 Television that her daughter suffered from several hemorrhages and expressed fear she will remain crippled from the episode, if she doesn't face amputation.